InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Shares Down 2.7%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 85,237 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 562% from the average daily volume of 12,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INPOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

