Insider Buying: Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Director Purchases 20,016 Shares of Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Director John S. Stafford III acquired 20,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,846.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AWRE opened at $3.44 on Friday. Aware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Aware had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWRE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aware in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Aware during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aware by 29,444.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aware by 53,664.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 26,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aware during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aware during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

