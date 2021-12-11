Insider Buying: RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Insider Acquires A$17,918.00 in Stock

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) insider David Williams acquired 105,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,918.00 ($12,618.31).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, David Williams purchased 165,351 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$29,267.13 ($20,610.65).

On Wednesday, December 1st, David Williams bought 200,000 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$34,000.00 ($23,943.66).

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Williams purchased 930,569 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$173,085.83 ($121,891.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.25.

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate. The company offers sale results for residential real estate agents and agencies, as well as reviews of agent performance from vendors and buyers of residential real estate. It operates in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand.

