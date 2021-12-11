Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sells 9,989 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE ABT opened at $134.37 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 874.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 487,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after purchasing an additional 437,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

