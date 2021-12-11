Insider Selling: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Director Sells 76,905 Shares of Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $2,463,267.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 3.48. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth $74,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

