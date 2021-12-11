Inspecs Group’s (SPEC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.64) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.64) price objective on shares of Inspecs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

SPEC stock opened at GBX 380 ($5.04) on Wednesday. Inspecs Group has a one year low of GBX 250 ($3.32) and a one year high of GBX 638 ($8.46). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 389.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 384.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £384.91 million and a P/E ratio of -97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

