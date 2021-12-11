Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Trading Down 6.3%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.83 and last traded at $26.83. Approximately 653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 208,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

INTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.14.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. Equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Intapp Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

