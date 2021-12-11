Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug Sells 1,072 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $270,160.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $253,480.00.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.66 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,395,000 after acquiring an additional 135,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after buying an additional 146,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after buying an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,894,000 after buying an additional 456,137 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

