Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 5.9% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $37,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $677.95 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.69 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $614.13 and its 200-day moving average is $551.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

