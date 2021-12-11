Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,559,000 after purchasing an additional 153,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $344.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

