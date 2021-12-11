Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Stake Boosted by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.36% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $33.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

