Investors Buy High Volume of Telefónica Call Options (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 7,414 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,188% compared to the typical daily volume of 324 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 413.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.22 on Friday. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

TEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays cut Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

