Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 1,811 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,349% compared to the average daily volume of 125 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $2.68 on Friday. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

