Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Invitae posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Invitae by 124.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Invitae by 38.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 290,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the second quarter worth $209,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invitae during the second quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 13.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. Invitae has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.