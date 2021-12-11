Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IONS. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

