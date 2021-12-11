IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) Director Harry L. You Sells 902,360 Shares of Stock

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $19,157,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IONQ stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. IonQ Inc has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IonQ in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

About IonQ

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

