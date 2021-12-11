iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,577,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,162,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 397,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.