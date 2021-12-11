iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.88.

