iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 820.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 273,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,550,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 147,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 84,359 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.97. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.