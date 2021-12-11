iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Patton Fund Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,755 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.5% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

