iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 65,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 660,019 shares.The stock last traded at $261.20 and had previously closed at $262.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $403,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,203,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

