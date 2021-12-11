iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $164.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.50 and a one year high of $167.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.