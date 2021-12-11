ITV (LON:ITV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ITV from GBX 128 ($1.70) to GBX 130 ($1.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.45) to GBX 128 ($1.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ITV currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 156.60 ($2.08).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 111.40 ($1.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 206.65. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 96.86 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.78). The company has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £3,071.52 ($4,073.09).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

