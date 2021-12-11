Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) has been given a C$12.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.88% from the company’s previous close.

IVN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.38.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$9.93 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$5.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 23.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.22. The firm has a market cap of C$12.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.17). As a group, research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

