J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,880 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $205.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.46. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $188.00 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.70.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

