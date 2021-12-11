J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $329.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.12. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Wedbush lowered their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total value of $28,718,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500,188 shares of company stock worth $511,637,776 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

