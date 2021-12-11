J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.81 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 281,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 63,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $155.80. The company has a market cap of $376.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.