J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,179 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $166.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.