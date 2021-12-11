J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $3.05 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVOV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 90.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000.

IVOV stock opened at $168.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.53. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.71 and a 1-year high of $176.31.

