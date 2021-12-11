Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,945 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $73.49 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

