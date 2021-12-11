Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $209.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

