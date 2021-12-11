Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 9,755 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after buying an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after buying an additional 12,049,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,850,000 after buying an additional 10,471,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $16,463,855.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,762,352 shares of company stock valued at $163,985,789. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 101.11 and a beta of 6.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

