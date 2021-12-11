Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Andersons worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 104,210.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,684 shares of company stock worth $4,267,280. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

