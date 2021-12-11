Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,245 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after buying an additional 49,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $65.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.

