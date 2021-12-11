Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,869 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1,188.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,594 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of NEP opened at $85.26 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $62.08 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

