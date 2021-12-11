Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $164.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.37 and its 200-day moving average is $151.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

