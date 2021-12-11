Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,474 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Target by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $238.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.22 and a 200 day moving average of $246.17. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

