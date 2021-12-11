Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $703.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $714.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $348.36 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.95.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

