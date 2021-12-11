James D. Dondero Purchases 8,926 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insider James D. Dondero purchased 8,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of 13.53 per share, for a total transaction of 120,768.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE NXDT opened at 13.27 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 10.35 and a 12-month high of 15.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

