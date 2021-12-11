James Investment Research Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWM. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

EWM opened at $24.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.