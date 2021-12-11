James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $24.95 on Friday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.40.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -29.48%.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in James River Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in James River Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in James River Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 73,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

