Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,950 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

EEMV stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35.

