Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 716,063 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 77.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 716,063 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 29,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 45,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,295,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,167,794,000 after purchasing an additional 131,062 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $132.79 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $138.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.92.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

