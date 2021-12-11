JCSD Capital LLC Sells 4,129 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

JCSD Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bancorp Montana makes up 1.9% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC owned about 1.32% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $153.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

