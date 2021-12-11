JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $126,000 Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after buying an additional 57,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gentex by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,871,000 after purchasing an additional 304,251 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,033,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,022,000 after acquiring an additional 137,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,084,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,062,000 after acquiring an additional 255,878 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

