John K. Wulff Sells 6,000 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $530,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.64. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $95.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $11,065,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

