Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,290 at Liberum Capital

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,910 ($38.59) to GBX 2,290 ($30.37) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JMAT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.13) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($33.28) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($37.79) to GBX 2,800 ($37.13) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,900 ($38.46) to GBX 2,500 ($33.15) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,580 ($34.21).

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,045 ($27.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,959.46 ($25.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,363 ($44.60). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,452.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,810.04. The stock has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 25.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,689 ($35.66) per share, for a total transaction of £322.68 ($427.90). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 45 shares of company stock valued at $114,033.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

