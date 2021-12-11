Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.
Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by 94.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
JOUT stock opened at $102.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.36. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $154.18.
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
