Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

NASDAQ JOUT traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,458. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

