JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €135.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €135.00 ($151.69) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAP. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($141.57) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($161.80) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €142.00 ($159.55) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €136.57 ($153.45).

ETR:SAP opened at €119.38 ($134.13) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €121.64. SAP has a 52 week low of €98.69 ($110.89) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($145.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

